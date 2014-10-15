Passengers wait for a U-Bahn underground train during a nationwide strike of Germany's train drivers' union GDL, at Friedrichstrasse underground station in Berlin October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German train drivers staged a nationwide strike for the second time in a week on Wednesday, causing major traffic disruptions as people were forced to use buses, cars and planes.

The stoppage by the drivers' union GDL, which is in dispute with state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] over pay, meant two thirds of regional train services were cancelled as well as many commuter trains, Deutsche Bahn said.

In a separate German transport dispute, pilots at national airline Lufthansa's low-cost unit Germanwings said they would stage a 12-hour strike from noon on Thursday, with 100 mostly domestic flights cancelled.

The railway strike started at 1:00 pm BST on Wednesday and was due to run until 2:00 BST on Thursday.

Deutsche Bahn called the action "completely incomprehensible". It has offered a conditional pay rise of two percent.

GDL is seeking a 5 percent pay rise for drivers and a shortening of their working week to 37 hours from 39 hours. The union also wants a mandate to negotiate for train guards and other personnel, something Deutsche Bahn has rejected.

The company wants to halt talks until the government passes a law which would mean a settlement with the biggest union in a firm would apply to all workers in that firm. GDL, which is not the biggest union within Deutsche Bahn, opposes such reforms.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Stephen Brown and Louise Ireland)