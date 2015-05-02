BERLIN The German government needs to double its funding to states to 2 billion euros to help them cope with a surge of refugees, the regional finance minister in Bavaria, Markus Soeder, was quoted as telling Der Spiegel news magazine on Saturday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and top government leaders are set to hold a crisis meeting with state officials in Berlin on May 8 as estimates show between 300,000-500,000 refugees arriving in Germany this year, double the number in 2014.

"The federal government has agreed to contribute a billion euros - it's going to need to at least double that amount," Soeder said, adding the states were struggling to cope with rising numbers.

In the first quarter, the number of asylum seekers to Germany more than doubled to 85,394 and states estimate the total for 2015 could be four times as many as the 100,000 refugees who arrived in 2013. Many are fleeing wars and violence in Syria and Afghanistan.

The federal government has generally welcomed refugees, in part to atone for the past and because some post-war leaders survived the Nazi era thanks to asylum elsewhere. But its promise of 1 billion euros (£0.74 billion) in funding in 2015 and 2016 to help the states was made before the numbers surged again.

The issue has become more acute after up to 900 people drowned last month trying to reach Europe from Libya.

The surge in refugees to Germany has led to tensions in some regions where there are few, if any, foreigners.

An arson attack by suspected neo-Nazis destroyed an unoccupied refugee shelter in the town of Troeglitz, near Leipzig, on April 4 just after its mayor, an advocate of the shelter, resigned after getting death threats.

(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Clelia Oziel)