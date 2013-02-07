BONN, Germany The European Central Bank and the European Banking Authority must conduct a joint health check of the bloc's lenders before banking supervision powers pass to the ECB next year, the head of German financial watchdog Bafin said.

Bank supervisors need to take a coordinated "inventory" of the issues facing banks, including an overview of their assets and liabilities, before the ECB's planned single supervisor opens its doors in 2014, Elke Koenig told Reuters.

"There is a discussion within the European Banking Authority and ECB about whether this should not be linked to the planned stress tests," Koenig said.