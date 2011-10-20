BERLIN EU Commissioner Olli Rehn urged France and Germany to put aside disagreements over solving the euro zone debt crisis and added he thought a direct link between European Central Bank refinancing and the rescue fund could be problematic, in an interview with German paper Handelsblatt.

In a preview of the interview due to be published on Friday the Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner said: "we have to consider what the EU constitution allows and what it does not allow. A direct link between ECB refinancing and the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) could be difficult," he said.

A number of ideas on how to leverage the fund's power have been floated, including turning it into a bank that can borrow from the ECB or using it as insurance fund that could cover the first 20-30 percent of any money bondholders lost if a country defaulted.

Rehn also distanced himself from the idea of allowing emerging countries to participate in funding the euro zone rescue fund via the International Monetary Fund.

"This would have far-reaching political consequences. In the end it would mean that China, Brasil and Russia have an indirect seat at the table on the euro zone. The strategic significance of such a decision must not be underestimated," he said.

Rehn also said he wanted to see Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi give clear commitment to structural reforms and budget consolidation at the summit on Sunday.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)