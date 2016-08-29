BERLIN The German government has reached an agreement with the European Commission over disputed exemptions to the renewable energy levy for industrial companies that produce electricity for their own consumption, an Economy Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday.

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel will present details on the deal reached with Brussels during a news conference on Tuesday, the spokeswoman added.

Until now, many companies -- especially those in energy-intensive industries -- have been exempt from paying the green energy surcharge, which has helped finance Germany's shift away from fossil fuels towards renewable sources of power.

In 2014, the European Commission concluded that waivers granted to energy-intensive industry did not constitute unfair competition. However, it only approved an exception for power generated by industry up until 2017.

According to an economy ministry paper seen by Reuters in February, Berlin rejected a proposal by the European Commission that envisaged firms' own power plants pay at least 20 percent of the green surcharge by 2019 at the latest, while new power plants pay the levy in full.

The ministry said then the surcharge would burden the most efficient power plants and be counterproductive to climate policy since most industrial firms generate power with so-called Combined Heat and Power plants and use both the electricity and heat in their factories.

