FILE PHOTO: Germany's former Labour Minister and former Defence Minister Franz Josef Jung arrives for a board of inquiry in Berlin, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN Former German defence minister Franz Josef Jung is to join the supervisory board of defence and automotive engineering group Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE), newspaper Die Welt said on Thursday, citing a company spokesman.

Jung, who was defence minister in Chancellor Angela Merkel's grand coalition government between 2005 and 2009, is due to be elected at Rheinmetall's annual general meeting on May 9, the report said.

A spokesman for Rheinmetall didn't return calls seeking comment.

It's not the first time that a former member of Merkel's cabinet will join the Duesseldorf-based firm. Former German Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Dirk Niebel joined Rheinmetall in 2015 to advise the company on strategy issues and government relations, according to the company's web site.

Separately, Die Welt said the company's long-time chairman Klaus Greinert will be replaced by Ulrich Grillo, former head of Germany's BDI industry federation, after the shareholders meeting in May.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)