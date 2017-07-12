Berlin police nab suspects in £4 million gold coin heist

BERLIN (Reuters) - German special police commandos have arrested four men aged 18 to 20 suspected of stealing a gold coin worth about $4 million (£3.1 million) from Berlin's Bode Museum, but they failed to find the coin.

The arrests came on Wednesday as part of an investigation involving 300 police officers. But officials said they believe the 100 kg (220lb) Canadian "Big Maple Leaf" coin, made with unusually pure gold, has been melted down.

Armed police in balaclavas were outside a property in the Neukoelln area of Berlin, along with paramedics.

The spectacular robbery from one of Berlin's most prestigious museums in the centre of the capital, and from behind bullet-proof glass, stunned Germans.

Police and prosecutors told reporters the four men, aged between 18 and 20 years-old, were linked to an Arab clan suspected of being involved in other crimes such as jewellery theft.

Berlin police present court exhibits in Berlin, Germany, July 12, 2017, after special police commandos arrested several people during raids over the spectacular robbery of a 100 kilo gold coin, worth about $4 million, from Berlin's Bode Museum in March. Fabrizio Bensch

Prosecutor Martina Lamb described how she believed the men had, with the help of someone who worked at the museum, used a ladder, wheelbarrow and rope to extract the coin and escape with it. Police have also said they believed the robbers had broken in through a window at the museum.

Investigators used videoed material to track down the suspects.

The coin, with a face value of $1 million, bears the image of Queen Elizabeth II. It is made out of pure gold with a material value of about $4 million.

"Unfortunately, we assume that it has been at least partly, if not completely, broken down," said Carsten Pfohl of the regional crime office.

The coin, 53 centimetres (20 inches)in diameter and 3 centimetres thick, even made it into the Guinness Book of Records for its unrivalled degree of purity. It was lent to the Bode Museum in December 2010.

The Bode has one of the world's largest coin collections with more than 540,000 items.