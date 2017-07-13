FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
German foreign minister cancels Thursday appearance for health reasons - statement
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
ECB wary of putting end-date on QE - sources
ECB wary of putting end-date on QE - sources
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 21 hours ago

German foreign minister cancels Thursday appearance for health reasons - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel attends a joint news conference with Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani (not pictured) in Doha, July 4, 2017.Naseem Zeitoon

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel cancelled a planned appearance alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Thursday because of health reasons, the German foreign ministry said in a statement.

Gabriel had been due to attend a public ceremony celebrating German-Russian youth exchanges alongside Lavrov, with whom he would later have given a news conference. The ministry said State Secretary Markus Ederer would replace Gabriel at the first event, while the news conference would be cancelled.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Paul Carrel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.