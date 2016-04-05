BASEL, Switzerland The European Union would be able to handle Britain exiting the bloc if it came to that, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the University of Basel, Switzerland, Schaeuble said he was optimistic about the future of the European Union and emphasized the opportunities presented by current crises to foster European integration.

"We're in a very big crisis, so Europe is going to make progress," Schaeuble said. "Even a Brexit would, without doubt, just force us to take a new approach and create a new dynamic."

