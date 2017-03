Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble talks to the media as he arrives at an Eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Virginia Mayo/Pool

BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday the European Central Bank's monetary policy must not offer false stimulus and cannot be the only way out of the euro zone crisis.

At an event with the insurance industry, he said supervisory conditions for insurers must be adjusted for a phase of lower interest rates and that the next German government will push at an EU level for steps to help insurers meet their obligations.

(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)