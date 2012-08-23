Oil slips nearly 1 percent on concerns over rising U.S. output
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
BERLIN Granting Greece more time to implement spending cuts would not solve its problems, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview on Thursday, adding however Athens' difficult situation must be acknowledged.
"More time is not a solution to the problems," he told Germany's SWR radio, warning more time could also mean "more money".
The euro zone had reached the limits of what is economically viable in its Greek aid package, he added.
BERLIN Europe should impose punitive tariffs on imports from the United States if President Donald Trump acts to shield U.S. industries from foreign competitors, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.