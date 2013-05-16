FTSE edges up as Babcock, GKN gain
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being held back by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday central banks had pumped far too much liquidity into the financial markets and warned against zero interest rates.
"We have way too much liquidity through central bank (provision) in the world. Interest rates are actually there to optimise the allocation of resources. But if the interest rate is zero, something is not right," he said at an event in Berlin.
"If you have so much liquidity, that's a placebo and doesn't solve the problems."
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Michelle Martin)
LONDON Billionaire British retailer Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds to pension schemes of the now-collapsed department store chain BHS which he sold for one pound to a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.
LONDON Nissan wants the British government to help it source more components in Britain to ensure the carmaker complies with "rules of origin" if the country leaves the European Union's customs union.