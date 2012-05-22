Police gather at a local sports ground where an eighth-grader is hiding in Memmingen near Kempten May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN German police have found and encircled in a playing field a teenager who earlier on Tuesday caused panic in a Bavarian town by turning up at school armed with two guns.

Local police said the 15-year-old was shooting with the guns but had not taken any hostages at the school in the town of Memmingen, in the far southern region of Swabia in Bavaria.

Police were preparing to capture the teenager who had appeared at midday at school armed, prompting about 280 German schoolchildren and their teachers to lock themselves into their classrooms. Police said no one had been injured.

