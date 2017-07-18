FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 3:51 PM / 17 hours ago

Suspected accomplice of German officer planning attack freed pending trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARLSRUHE, Germany (Reuters) - A suspected accomplice in the case of a German army officer accused of planning to attack one or more politicians and incriminate a Syrian asylum seeker for the deed has been freed pending trial, the chief federal prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Mathias F., a 25-year-old German student detained on April 26, was released because authorities believed there was little chance of him trying to flee or cover his tracks.

Another suspected accomplice, army officer Maximilian T., was released on July 5 for lack of evidence.

Franco A., the main suspect, is still in custody. He is accused of planning to frame a Syrian asylum seeker for the attack in the service of a far-right, anti-immigrant ideology. The case has ignited a public debate about the extent of right-wing radicalism in the German military.

Reporting by Ursula Knapp; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

