Police secures the area around suspicious yellow postal crates near the chancellery in Berlin, Germany on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Police secures the area around suspicious yellow postal crates near the chancellory in Berlin, Germany on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A police car is parked behind suspicious yellow postal crates near the chancellory in Berlin, Germany on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble (R) attend the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Police removes suspicious yellow postal crates near the chancellory in Berlin, Germany on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Police removes suspicious yellow postal crates near the chancellory in Berlin, Germany on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Police removes suspicious yellow postal crates near the chancellory in Berlin, Germany on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN German police gave the all-clear after investigating five items delivered to Chancellor Angela Merkel's office in central Berlin on Wednesday.

Officers had cordoned off the Chancellery as ministers gathered for a morning cabinet meeting inside. Germany and other European powers have been on particularly high alert since Islamist militants killed 130 people in Paris on Nov. 13.

The cabinet meeting went ahead as planned and police started removing the cordon later in the morning. "The experts found nothing suspicious," a spokesman for Germany's Federal Police said.

He said five items had been opened without saying whether they were packages or letters.

Police shut down two train stations in Munich over New Year after receiving a tip that militants from Iraq and Syria were planning attacks.

In 2010, police intercepted a package in Merkel's mailroom at the chancellery which Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said contained explosives sent from Greece.

(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann and Hannibal Hanschke; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Andrew Heavens)