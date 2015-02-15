German police patrols the streets of the northern German town of Braunschweig, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Balloons are attached to a street sign as a decoration for the carnival in the empty street of the northern German town of Braunschweig, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A paper reading 'We lost' is attached to a chair in the city hall of the northern German town of Braunschweig, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

German police patrols the streets of the northern German town of Braunschweig, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Carnival revellers walk past a police car near the city hall of the northern German town of Braunschweig, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN A carnival parade in the northern German town of Braunschweig planned for Sunday lunchtime has been cancelled at short notice due to a concrete threat of an Islamist attack, police said.

"Reliable state security sources have made it known that a concrete threat of attack with an Islamist background exists," authorities in Braunschweig said in a statement.

The police called on all visitors to refrain from visiting the planned route of the carnival parade and avoid travelling to Braunschweig.

Two civilians died and five policeman were wounded in attacks in Denmark on Saturday at an event promoting freedom of speech and on a synagogue.

