BERLIN Police in the northern German city of Bremen released two people early on Sunday who had been arrested in connection with a possible threat from Islamist extremists, a spokeswoman said.

Police had warned on Saturday of a heightened danger from Islamist militants in Bremen and said they had increased their presence in the city centre and stepped up protection of the Jewish community.

One person was arrested on Saturday and another was arrested during the night. Both were released in the early hours of Sunday morning, the police spokeswoman said.

Police had now finished searching an Islamic culture centre, the spokeswoman added, without going into further details.

Protective measures, including a stronger presence of heavily armed police in the city centre and in front of the synagogue, were still in place, she said.

