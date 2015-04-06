BERLIN The German government plans to spend millions of euros on boosting security at its embassies and consulates in crisis regions to provide greater protection from the threat of attacks by militants, Spiegel Online reported on Monday.

It cited an internal paper from the foreign ministry as saying the security situation for German representations abroad had recently worsened. It also said the situation in Iraq was "dramatically" coming to a head and also mentioned the consulate in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan region.

The German foreign ministry did not give any immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Spiegel Online cited the document as saying that increasing dangers meant it was necessary to adjust security arrangements and that the country's representative offices abroad urgently needed improved protection.

It said new threats, such as attacks where suicide bombers clear the way to well-secured buildings and are then followed by armed groups and attacks using unmanned drones, had been identified as additional challenges that required immediate action.

An advisory mission from the foreign ministry should quickly review the safety of embassies, it said.

The article said the foreign ministry had also asked the police and the BKA federal crime bureau to come up with measures to provide protection from potential drone attacks.

The investment programme to increase security is already underway in some locations, the article said. It said the German embassy in Baghdad was being remodelled and fitted with improved protection at a cost of 12 million euros ($13.20 million), while the consulate in Erbil was getting a more robust exterior wall.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier is also planning to provide greater protection for employees when they are out and about in crisis areas, the article said, adding that new armoured vehicles for the most dangerous areas, such as Kabul and Erbil, would be paid for out of an investment fund worth around 200 million euros.

It also said the foreign ministry wanted to invest millions of euros in new technology to provide improved encryption for electronic communications.

($1 = 0.9093 euros)

(Reporting by Michelle Martin. Editing by Jane Merriman)