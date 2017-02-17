Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
MUNICH Germany must and will spend more money on defence, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Schaeuble said: "It is a matter of security, we have to do it together, inside NATO and a more efficient European contribution. We are moving in that direction with the European defence union. We have to spend more money on this, we have decided to do so in the German government, no doubt, we will meet our obligations."
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said new sanctions under consideration by the United States would damage relations between the two countries, but it was too early to talk about retaliation, state news agency RIA reported on Saturday.