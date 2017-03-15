BERLIN A suspicious package found at the German Finance Ministry in Berlin on Wednesday contained explosives, police said, adding that the item was found in an area where mail is processed.

A spokeswoman for the ministry declined to comment, saying an investigation was underway.

"The first investigation results show that the package contained a so-called explosives mixture, which is frequently used to produce pyrotechnics. It was designed to cause considerable injuries when the package was opened," police said in a statement.

(Reporting by Thorsten Severin and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)