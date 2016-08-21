U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
BERLIN Germany's Interior Minister wants to introduce facial recognition software at train stations and airports to help identify terror suspects following two Islamist attacks in the country last month.
Speaking to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, Thomas de Maiziere said internet software was able to determine whether persons shown in photographs were celebrities or politicians.
"I would like to use this kind of facial recognition technology in video cameras at airports and train stations. Then, if a suspect appears and is recognised, it will show up in the system," he told the paper.
He said a similar system was already being tested for unattended luggage, which the camera reports after a certain number of minutes.
Other countries are also looking at such technology, but Germans have traditionally been sceptical of surveillance due to abuses by the Stasi secret police in East Germany and the Gestapo under the Nazis.
Germans are on edge after jihadist militant group Islamic State claimed two attacks in July, one on a train near Wuerzburg and one at a music festival in Ansbach, in which asylum-seekers injured 20 people.
As a result, organisers of the world's biggest beer festival, Munich's Oktoberfest, have raised security, including banning rucksacks, introducing security checks at all entrances and erecting fencing.
De Maiziere said a ban on rucksacks at large-scale events could also be useful, adding that it would be up to on-site security officials to take that decision.
"We will have to get used to increased security measures, such as longer queues, stricter checks or personal entry cards. This is tedious, uncomfortable and costs time but I don't think it's a limitation of personal freedom," he said.
ZAGAN, Poland The United States deployed thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry to Poland, the Baltic states and southeastern Europe on Monday in its biggest buildup since the Cold War, condemned by Russia as part of an aggressive strategy on its frontiers.
MEXICO CITY Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday dialogue with officials from the Trump administration is continuing and further bilateral meetings could take place in the coming days.