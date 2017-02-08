BERLIN Police searched properties in Britain and Germany on Wednesday for evidence on two suspects believed to have supported Islamist group Nusra Front, Germany's chief federal prosecutor's office said.

They were suspected of collecting donations for the group and had supplied ambulances and medical supplies through groups called "Medicine with Heart" and "Medicine without Borders", it said.

"The two suspects are believed to have supported the foreign terrorist group JAN (Nusra Front) for several years," the office in the state of North-Rhine Westphalia said in a statement.

The Nusra Front, which is active in Syria but is not a party to peace talks, changed its name to Jabhat Fateh al-Sham last year and said it was breaking its links with Islamist group al Qaeda.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office said the searches were still going and no arrests had been made. There was no mention of any preparations for a specific attack, he said.

London police said two search warrants had been issued last month at the request of the Munich prosecutor's office.

In a separate investigation, police arrested a 19-year-old Russian man on Tuesday suspected of being a member of Islamic State and receiving combat training in Syria in summer 2014, the federal prosecutor's office said.

Prosecutors said the man returned to Germany in November 2014.

