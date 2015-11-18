Armed police stand outside the stadium in front of a board announcing that the friendly match between Germany and Netherlands is called off by police due to security reasons in Hanover, Germany, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

A police line lies in front of the Hannover Soccer Arena the morning after a soccer friendly match between Germany and the Netherlands was called off over bomb fears, in Hannover, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN German officials had concrete indications of a security threat that led them to call off Tuesday night's football game between Germany and the Netherlands, the premier of the state of Lower Saxony said on Wednesday.

"There was a concrete indication about concrete dangers based on confidential and secret information," said Stephan Weil, premier of Lower Saxony, which is home to Hanover, where the match was called off two hours before its scheduled start on Tuesday.

