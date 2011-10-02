BERLIN German police said on Sunday they had detained four men they suspected may have been planning an attack on Monday at celebrations marking the 21st anniversary of German reunification.

A police spokesman in Cologne said three of the men, aged 22 to 27, were detained in Bonn and one in Offenbach after police received information that they had acquired weapons. The spokesman said they detained the men ahead of Monday's celebrations in Bonn.

"The suspects are from the Islamist spectrum," a senior police official said.

Police said they did not find any weapons in searches of the suspects' apartments. The suspect in Offenbach was released while police were still investigating the three men from Bonn, the former West German capital.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Christian Wulff will be attending the Unity Day celebrations in Bonn on Monday.

