BERLIN A man suspected of an apparent criminal shooting in the western German town of Dueren was found dead by police special forces who also rescued an injured woman believed to have been his hostage, a police spokeswoman said.

Police had blocked roads leading to the town centre after shots were reported at what German media said was a hair salon.

Germany has been on high alert after two attacks this summer claimed by militant group Islamic State.

"Police special forces found the body of a man who was seriously injured and later died of his injuries. They also found an injured woman who may have been his hostage," the spokeswoman said.

She declined to say if the man had killed himself or whether he had been shot by police. The local prosecutor's office, which has taken over the case, could not be reached for comment.

The Aachener Nachrichten newspaper said the man had entered the hair salon, called for a woman and fired shots. He then hid in the building housing the salon, taking the woman with him.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Catherine Evans)