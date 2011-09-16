FRANKFURT The president of Germany's Ifo economics institute has called for an end to new loans to euro crisis countries, saying they need a push to reform their economies.

"To avoid either Germany going bankrupt or a breakup of the euro, we must now, in the fourth year of public financing of the crisis countries, gradually but firmly begin to close the tap of new loans," Hans-Werner Sinn wrote in a commentary published in German financial daily Handelsblatt.

Restricting credit would force the crisis countries into real devaluation within the euro area, thus cutting wages, goods and asset prices relative to other euro zone states.

For Greece, the adjustment would be too big to be carried out within the currency bloc, but other countries may be able to manage it, if the political and popular will to take painful medicine is present, he said.

"That isn't a certainty, particularly for Portugal," Sinn said.

Ireland was setting an example for other countries, he said.

Sinn said the European Central Bank and euro rescue fund EFSF must be banned from further purchases of government bonds and only aid programmes where the International Monetary Fund is involved should be allowed. The EFSF should concentrate on providing liquidity and limit its credit to a maximum of two years.

"Euro bonds must be excluded permanently," he said.

Voting rights within the ECB should be weighted according to the capital contribution of member countries or their liabilities relative to other states, he said.

