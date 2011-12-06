BERLIN A warning by Standard and Poor's that it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone states could actually have a positive effect, the budgetary expert for Germany's ruling conservatives said on Tuesday.

Norbert Barthle told Reuters the warning could help German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy to push through their proposals to enforce budget discipline across the 17-memeber euro zone.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke)