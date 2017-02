BERLIN It is for governments to decide whether to seek help from the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday, commenting on Spain's reluctance to tap funds that come with heavy conditions.

"The principles are clear, the request for assistance must be made by a government," Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.

Echoing that, finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said: "Spain alone can decide what it does or does not do." He added that he would not join the speculation about what Spain might do.

(Reporting by Gareth Jones)