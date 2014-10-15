BERLIN Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) expects to operate more than 80 percent of planned Germanwings flights despite a strike by pilots tomorrow, the airline's chief executive said.

"That's some good news, I believe, for the affected passengers," Carsten Spohr said on the sidelines of a meeting with ministers in Berlin when asked about the strike on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday pilots' union VC announced plans to hold a 12 hour strike at Germanwings, Lufthansa's budget unit, from 1000 GMT (11 a.m. BST) on Thursday.

Germanwings is due to publish an updated flight plan later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)