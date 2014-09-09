BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
BERLIN Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) pilots will hold a eight-hour strike at Munich airport on Wednesday, union Vereinigung Cockpit said on Tuesday, the third strike by the German airline's pilots within two weeks.
The pilots are seeking to increase the pressure on Lufthansa in negotiations over an early retirement scheme. They held a strike at its budget carrier Germanwings at the end of August, followed by a walkout at Frankfurt last week.
The proposed strike at Munich, Lufthansa's biggest airport behind Frankfurt, will run from 0800-1600 GMT, the union said.
While Lufthansa's lucrative long-haul flights were spared from last week's Frankfurt walkout, the union said on Tuesday that this time the strike would affect all flights leaving Munich airport.
Lufthansa said it could not yet say which flights would be affected and described the strike as "incomprehensible".
Lufthansa shares fell after the announcement and were down 1.5 percent at 13.60 euros by 0814 GMT (9.14 a.m. BST).
Vereinigung Cockpit represents about 5,400 of Lufthansa's around 9,000 pilots and the previous two strikes have cost the airline more than 10 million euros ($12.9 million) in operating profit and have hit bookings.
A three-day pilots' walkout in April wiped 60 million euros from the airline's first-half operating profit.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Goodman)
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.