Lufthansa check in counters inside the new satellite facility for Munich Airport's Terminal 2, southern Germany, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) on Tuesday said it had cancelled 895 flights due to airport strikes by German union Verdi which are planned for Wednesday.

Only 40 percent of an overall roughly 1,500 flights to an from German airports including hubs Frankfurt and Munich would take place, the airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)