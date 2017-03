FRANKFURT German pilots union VC called a strike at Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) on Oct. 21 targeting the airline's long-haul flights, in addition to strikes for the carrier's short and mid-length routes announced for Monday and Tuesday.

The walkout for the long-haul flights will be from 5:00 a.m.-10:59 p.m. BST, the union said in a statement on Monday.

The pilots are in dispute with Lufthansa's management over retirement benefits.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ryan Woo)