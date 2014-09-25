BERLIN Germany is edging towards new rail strikes after the train drivers' union GDL said on Thursday that "last chance" talks with the state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn over pay had collapsed.

GDL is seeking a 5 percent pay rise for about 20,000 train drivers and a shortening of their work week to 37 hours from 39 hours. The union is also seeking a mandate to negotiate pay and conditions for train guards and other personnel.

Deutsche Bahn, which is conducting separate talks with the larger main railway union EVG representing most railway-related workers and professionals, opposes competing negotiations.

GDL called limited strikes earlier this month that hit passenger and freight traffic across the country, as it sought to raise pressure on Deutsche Bahn in the pay dispute.

Rail traffic accounts for almost 10 percent of the 4.3 billion tonnes of freight shipped across Germany every year, with especially carmakers and steel companies relying on trains to transport goods from factories to distributors.

Train driver strikes could recommence after Oct. 2 when GDL plans to present results of a strike ballot among its members.

