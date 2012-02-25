FRANKFURT Airfield workers at Frankfurt Airport will resume their strike after their representatives and airport operator Fraport failed to reach a pay deal late on Friday, trade union GdF said on Saturday.

"It is not a question of whether or not, but one of when. That is the only opportunity we have. We will do that relatively soon," GdF spokesman Markus Siebers told Reuters TV.

Frankfurt airport is Europe's third-busiest after London-Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle, with about 1,300 flight movements per day, more than half of them by Lufthansa LHAG.DE.

After the pay talks collapsed on Friday, Fraport dismissed GdF's demand as unjustified and unacceptable, while GdF countered by blaming Fraport for making an offer lower than the original one from before the mediation process.

Lufthansa, which accounts for more than half of flights at the airport, was the worst hit by the strikes that started on February 16 and ran until February 22 with a break over the weekend.

The strike had been due to run until Friday, but was broken off on Wednesday after Fraport wrote to the union offering fresh talks.

The workers affected were around 200 ground crew who guide aircraft to parking positions.

The GdF is required to give 24 hours notice of any strike.

(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach, editing by William Hardy)