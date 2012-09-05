Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
FRANKFURT Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it was open to mediation in a row with cabin crew over pay and conditions after being threatened with a costly Germany-wide strike on Friday, although doubts whether it will succeed, an executive said on Wednesday.
A second day of rolling strikes by the UFO union, which represents around two-thirds of Lufthansa's 18,000 flight attendants, on Tuesday resulted in the cancellation of over 350 flights and left 43,000 passengers stranded.
The union, which is demanding a 5 percent pay increase and guarantees that jobs will not be outsourced to temporary workers, on Tuesday threatened to hold a 24-hour strike across Germany on Friday if Lufthansa did not agree to mediation.
Lufthansa Passenger Airlines executive Peter Gerber told journalists on Wednesday he saw mediation as a "less than ideal solution", as it would take a third-party mediator too long to understand the complexities of Lufthansa's pay structure.
He said that Lufthansa would only agree to mediation if restricted to matters of pay and not including other issues like the use of temporary workers.
In Germany, when two sides agree to a mediation, neither must take strike action for the duration of the process.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.