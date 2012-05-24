BERLIN Germany's tax revenues rose again in April, finance ministry data showed on Thursday, indicating that Europe's powerhouse economy is still performing strongly despite the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

In its monthly report, the finance ministry said tax income rose 4.4 percent on the year to 40.2 billion euros(32.2 billion pounds), boosted by a strong rise in income tax revenues.

"Public budgets continue to benefit from the sustained positive development of labour and income in Germany," said deputy finance minister Thomas Steffen in the monthly report. "That's why the federal, state and local governments expect higher tax income this year and in the following years."

A strong labour market and healthy economic growth are helping Germany - Europe's largest economy - toward a balanced budget in 2016 at a time when other euro zone members are struggling with recession and large deficits.

Germany's income from tax receipts should be 29.4 billion euros higher than previously forecast in the years through 2016, the finance ministry said earlier this month, but the government has no plans to soften its stance on cutting state spending.

Germany has pushed the euro zone to committing to tough spending cuts to reduce ballooning public deficits, arguing that austerity is an essential precondition for a return to growth.

But, wearied by more than two years of crisis, some countries have called for a shift of emphasis towards growth through higher spending.

Tax revenues for the January-April period rose 5.7 percent compared with the same months last year, the finance ministry also said.

