Tesco faces new legal action over accounting scandal
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet is expected to approve a measure on Wednesday to close a tax loophole used by foreign companies operating in Germany, according to legislation drafted by finance ministry and viewed by Reuters on Monday.
The legislation, which would still need approval by the German parliament, is expected to take effect from 2018 and result in 30 million euros in additional income for German federal, state and local governments, according to the draft.
The legislation calls for tightening rules that allow deduction of certain internal expenses to discourage firms from transferring patents, licences, concessions and market rights to other countries that either apply low taxes or none at all.
Germany's move comes amid efforts by the Group of 20 industrialised countries and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OCED) to combat licensing and patent loopholes.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller,; Writing by Andrea Shalal)
BEIJING The European Union urged China on Wednesday to make "concrete progress" in opening its markets to global investment, after Chinese President Xi Jinping decried protectionism in a speech at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period.