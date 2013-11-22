FRANKFURT Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret defended Germany's high trade surpluses on Friday, saying trying to weaken Europe's largest economy to help others would not work.

Germany has been criticised internationally in recent weeks for not doing more to spur domestic demand, with critics saying its reliance on exports is hampering Europe's economic stability and hurting the global economy.

Late last month, the U.S. administration reprimanded Germany for its economic imbalances in a semi-annual report to Congress. Germany's current account surplus, at 19.7 billion euros $26.5 billion (£16,347,933,374.46) in September, is the world's largest.

"Neither fellow European Monetary Union countries nor the European Monetary Union as a whole would be better off if Germany were to be weakened artificially," Dombret said in a speech at the European Banking Congress in Frankfurt.

The current account balance in Germany is not a result of distinct government policies but rather market-driven, reflecting investment and saving decisions by millions of market participants, Dombret said.

The central banker pointed out that the current account surplus would also help Germany to absorb future burdens from an ageing society.

"In this sense, current account surpluses are not an economic harm but an economic asset," Dombret said. "We have to accept the structural differences between economies."

On Thursday, Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday also defended Germany against the criticism of its high trade surpluses and rejected the idea that it should deliberately weaken its competitiveness.

($1 = 0.7429 euros)

(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Catherine Evans)