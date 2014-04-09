Shipping terminals and containers are pictured in the harbour of the northern German of Bremerhaven on the banks of the river Elbe, late October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN German imports climbed to their highest level since reunification while exports fell in February, in a sign that domestic demand in Europe's largest economy is gathering pace.

Figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed seasonally-adjusted imports climbed by 0.4 percent to 77.6 billion euros, their highest level since the office started compiling seasonally-adjusted data for reunified Germany in January 1991.

Imports had been expected to increase by a smaller 0.1 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

Exports dropped by a larger-than-expected 1.3 percent, with economists putting this down to turbulence in emerging markets and the Crimea crisis. They had been forecast to fall by 0.5 percent.

"Imports grew because consumers are consuming more and companies are investing more. This trend of imports growing more quickly than exports should continue," said Christian Schulz, senior economist at Berenberg Bank.

"That's a good sign for domestic demand. That helps the euro zone crisis countries to grow their way out of the crisis with exports."

The government expects domestic demand to drive growth this year while foreign trade, which has traditionally propelled the German economy, is forecast to be a drag.

A breakdown of unadjusted data showed euro zone countries are selling more to Germany, with imports from the single currency bloc up 8.4 percent on the year in February in a sign that a rebalancing of the region's economy, which many economist say is key to resolving its crisis, is underway.

Unadjusted exports to the euro zone increased by 3.7 percent in February compared to the same period last year, while exports to non-euro zone countries in the EU surged by 12.4 percent.

The data showed Germany's high current account surplus, which has been a target of criticism in recent months, shrunk to 13.9 billion euros in February from 15.2 billion euros the previous month.

Critics including the United States have said Germany relies too much on exports for growth and should do more to foster domestic demand, which would help struggling euro zone states, but Wednesday's data could help deflect that.

The seasonally adjusted trade balance narrowed to 15.7 billion euros from an upwardly revised 17.3 billion euros in January.

(Additional reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Rene Wagner; Editing by Noah Barkin)