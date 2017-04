Members of rescue services stand on a road near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Helicopters of rescue services are seen at a field near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN Four people died in a train crash in the southern German state of Bavaria on Tuesday and about 150 people were injured, including 10 who are in a very serious condition, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said officials had opened an investigation to establish what caused the head on collision of two local passenger trains operated by Meridian.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)