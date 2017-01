German police officers guard a Christmas market in the Prenzlauer Berg district in eastern Berlin, Germany, December 20, 2016, following a truck that ploughed into a crowded Christmas market killed 12 people at Breitscheidplatz in western Berlin. REUTERS/Christian Mang

BERLIN German police arrested another suspect in the early hours of Wednesday morning related to an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12 people but later released him, German broadcaster rbb reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening police also released a Pakistani asylum-seeker who was arrested near the scene shortly after Monday's attack and authorities warned the attacker is on the run and may be armed.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)