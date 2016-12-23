May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
BERLIN A video clip from a car-mounted dashcam appears to show the moment a truck drove into a Berlin Christmas market on Monday in an attack that killed 12 people.
The video, obtained exclusively by Reuters, was taken by a taxi driver who was waiting for customers just outside the Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church.
In the video, the truck is seen speeding from left to right into Breitscheidplatz, where the Christmas market is at the foot of the church. People come running out from the direction of the market shortly after the truck speeds into the square.
Fingerprints from a 24-year-old Tunisian, Anis Amri, have been found inside the truck, and investigators assume the migrant was at the wheel, officials said on Thursday.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.