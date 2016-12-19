May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
BERLIN German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said the circumstances of Monday's deadly truck crash at a Christmas market in Berlin were still unclear, but a lot pointed to an attack.
"We don't yet have anything conclusive regarding the circumstances and the course of events," de Maiziere told ARD public television, adding that investigators were working hard to put together all the pieces of evidence.
"I don't want to use the word 'attack' yet although a lot points to that," the minister said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.