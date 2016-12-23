ROME A man shot dead by Italian police in the early hours of Friday was definitely the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, Interior Minister Marco Minniti told reporters.

"The man killed was without a shadow of doubt Anis Amri," Minniti said, referring to the 24-year-old Tunisian who is suspected of driving the truck that smashed through the Berlin market on Monday in an attack that killed 12 people.

Minniti gave very few details of the operation which took place on the outskirts of the northern city of Milan, saying investigations were still in progress. He added that there could be "future developments".

