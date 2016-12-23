May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
ROME A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was shot dead in the early hours of Friday after he pulled a gun on police who had asked for his I.D. papers, a police source said.
The source said the 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri was stopped by a regular patrol near the railway station of Sesto San Giovanni at around 3.30 a.m. (0230 GMT). He shot and wounded a police officer before he himself was killed.
A justice source said Italian police had information he might be in the area. He was identified by his fingerprints.
(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli and Emilio Parodi, writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.