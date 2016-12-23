May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
MILAN The Milan policemen who shot dead the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack were carrying out a routine patrol and had no information that he was in Milan, the city's police chief said on Friday.
The suspect, Tunisian Anis Amri, was shot at around 3 am (0200 GMT) by two officers who spotted him standing near a train station in a Milan suburb.
"We had no intelligence that he could be in Milan," police chief Antonio De Iesu said at a news conference. "They had no perception that it could be him otherwise they would have been much more cautious."
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.