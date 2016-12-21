BERLIN German authorities observed Tunisian truck attack suspect Anis Amri over a period this year to try to determine whether he had planned a robbery to fund the purchase of automatic weapons for a possible attack with accomplices, a judicial source in Berlin told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source, confirming an online report by the mass-selling Bild newspaper, said authorities stopped their monitoring activities after they could not prove the suspicions.

Bild said Amri was monitored between March and September. The source declined to specify the observation period.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr)