BERLIN German police commandos raided two apartments in Berlin's neighbourhood of Kreuzberg on Wednesday but did not find a Tunisian man suspected of involvement in a deadly truck attack, Die Welt newspaper reported, citing investigators.

It said investigators believed that Anis Amri may have been in one of the two apartments. Police forces had to overpower a man at one of the apartments, the paper said. It gave no further information.

