U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BERLIN German police commandos raided two apartments in Berlin's neighbourhood of Kreuzberg on Wednesday but did not find a Tunisian man suspected of involvement in a deadly truck attack, Die Welt newspaper reported, citing investigators.
It said investigators believed that Anis Amri may have been in one of the two apartments. Police forces had to overpower a man at one of the apartments, the paper said. It gave no further information.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
ROME Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday threw out aspects of an electoral law approved by former prime minister Matteo Renzi but presented a reworked version that can be used immediately, raising the chance of early elections this year.