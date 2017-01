BERLIN A Tunisian man who German police suspect of involvement in Monday's attack on a Berlin Christmas market had been in contact with the network of a leading Islamist ideologist known as Abu Walaa, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

The newspaper, which did not cite a source in its report, added the Tunisian had applied for asylum and been granted a residency permit. He had gone into hiding this month, the paper added.

