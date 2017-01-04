ZURICH Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Wednesday it has opened criminal proceedings in connection to the truck attack at a Berlin Christmas market in December which killed 12 people.

The proceedings are based on suspected support of a criminal organisation and a violation of Switzerland's ban on Islamic State and al Qaeda, the OAG said in an emailed statement.

They are against "unknown", which implies authorities do not yet know precisely who or how many people could be involved.

The investigation is in close cooperation with Switzerland's Federal Office of Police and will also be co-ordinated with foreign authorities, the OAG said.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Dominic Evans)